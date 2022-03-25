The Morning Watch: Making Animatronics For Movies & TV, Mitchells Vs The Machines Scene Breakdown & More

In this edition, the head of animatronics for Spectral Motion gives an inside look at how the realistic animatronics of movies and shows like "The Tomorrow War," "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters," and "Stranger Things" are brought to life. Plus, "The Mitchells vs the Machines" director Mike Rianda breaks down a scene from the Oscar-nominated animated film. And finally, "Jackass" frontman Johnny Knoxville answers the most searched questions about him on the internet like, "What was Johnny Knoxville's bull injury?" in a new interview.