Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 13 Trailer: The Beloved Show Returns In The Not-Too-Distant Future

Joel Hodgson created "Mystery Science Theater 3000" in a very DIY way, starting out on public access TV in Minnesota in 1988 before making the move to The Comedy Channel (which was soon rebranded Comedy Central). After being revived by Netflix in 2017, following a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, "MST3K" was once again dropped after a couple of seasons. This led to another Kickstarter and a return to the show's roots in some ways, with that DIY mentality intact for the digital age. No longer will this be tied to a network for a streaming service. It's the people involved making a direct connection with the audience.

The Gizmoplex is an interesting idea that comes with some pros and cons. It will be the only place to see new episodes of "MST3K." It will release brand-new content every two weeks, including new episodes and shorts, as well as livestream premieres and special events. To see the new season, people can buy individual tickets to livestream events ($10 each), rent the new episodes ($8 each), or get a "Season Pass" ($135) that includes tickets to over 25 livestream events and a digital copy of the new season to keep. Now, that is where things get tricky, as that is a whole lot more expensive than merely paying for a Netflix subscription. But producing TV isn't cheap, and to do so independently takes money.

To celebrate the launch of the Gizmoplex, all visitors will be able to stream every available classic episode of "MST3K" for free for a limited time. It will be available via a web portal and on a variety of OTT platforms, including apps for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. "Mystery Science Theater 3000" season 13 kicks off with "Santo in The Treasure of Dracula" on May 6, 2022, followed by " Robot Wars" on May 7, and "Beyond Atlantis" on May 8.