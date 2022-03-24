Mandy Director Panos Cosmatos To Helm SciFi Fantasy, Nekrokosm

Cosmatos "Mandy" and "Beyond the Black Rainbow" were both products of unbearable loss, wherein the director channeled his grief to create stunningly stylish otherworldly offerings, replete with visuals that can be deemed unforgettable. The script of "Nekrokosm" will be handled by Maegan Houang ("Counterpart") alongside Cosmatos himself, guaranteeing a wild, symbolically rich narrative, which is a staple for his films. Houang previously worked on "Counterpart," which is a sci-fi spy thriller centering on parallel worlds, along with FX's upcoming miniseries, "Shogun."

The official logline for "Nekrokosm" reads as follows:

"Deep within a strange galaxy, two lovers are torn apart as they try to survive a malevolent invasion in this phantasmagorical fantasy nightmare."

"Phantasmagorical" is the perfect word to describe Cosmatos filmography so far, and the plot mirrors some of the elements in "Mandy," which also centered on two lovers torn apart by various malevolent forces. While "Mandy" is a revenge flick in the strictest sense, "Nekrokosm" will most likely lean heavily on the sci-fi aspect, which could potentially introduce elements of Lovecraftian cosmic horror. The upcoming project could also echo strands of the filmmaker's "Beyond the Black Rainbow," an underrated, psychedelic experience set in a facility, in which a sedated woman (Eva Allan) tries to escape her captor who aims to exploit her extrasensory powers.

A24 will produce "Nekrokosm" alongside Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films, while also financing and handling worldwide release. XYZ Films and Cosmatos had previously collaborated on the sales/distribution of his debut film "Beyond the Black Rainbow," reuniting on the production and worldwide sales of "Mandy" years later. On the other hand, A24 has released various stellar projects in the horror genre, such as "Midsommar," "The Green Knight," "Lamb," and the recent "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

A24's most recent collaboration, Ti West's acclaimed "X," is currently playing in theaters. Their next release includes the Michelle Yeoh starrer "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which will hit theatres on March 25, 2022.