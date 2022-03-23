HBO Max Has A Shuffle Button Now — Here's What It Does

HBO Max has earned a bit of a reputation for being riddled with glitches and bugs, but some people prefer chaos. If you're one of those people, you're in luck! HBO Max has a shuffle button now, according to Variety.

Apparently it was a "highly requested feature," so perhaps a lot of viewers are craving a little frisson of excitement in their streaming. I have never used the Netflix Play Something shuffle button (there's never been a time where I thought: "I don't know what the hell I want to watch, so I'll let the universe take the wheel. Take me on a journey, Netflix! Show me your wonders!") but it sounds like this is kind of the same thing.

If you are just too damn fatigued with life to make choices (which, to be fair, I can't blame you), or you want to spin the episode roulette wheel, here's the deal. "With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster," a WarnerMedia spokesperson told Variety. I mean, my feet were already up, and looking around wasn't that slow, but sure, go on. I do like the word "serendipity." People don't use that enough.