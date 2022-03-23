The Sleeper Must Awaken Director Daniel Griffith On Arrow's Dune '84 Documentary [Interview]

Was the idea of not showing any of the talking heads due to Covid making it impossible to film people in person?

Yes. Mostly. I liked the idea of not seeing the interviewee's at the age they are now, but hearing their voices reminiscing about their own past experiences on the set of the film. I hoped that this approach would take the viewer back in time and allow them to hang around on the soundstage at Churubusco or on the rocky sand dunes of Sonora, Mexico. Jump cutting to a contemporary video clip of the "talking head" describing the memory would remind the audience that this is part of the past and that they, the viewer, were never there. Therefore, I instructed the interviewee's to refer to the past as the present and seldom drift into contemporary context, thus making all the interviews seem "archival." Obviously, I was improvising.

Of the talents you interviewed, who had the most surprising revelation about the production?

As a childhood fan of the film, I was as giddy as a schoolboy conducting every interview for this documentary. I usually keep my own opinion of the film being documented in check and just focus on telling an unbiased story. But it is hard to suppress those impulses when it is a dream project. Saying that, I really looked forward to interviewing concept artist Ron Miller because I knew he could help me establish the early foundations of the story. Remember, the work of a handful of artists in a room in Mexico City gave birth to the awe-inspiring (and in some cases, haunting) visuals that Lynch's "Dune" is still remembered for. If you don't emphasize their struggles and successes in the beginning, you lose the tragedy of the third act. You know, when everything gets left on the cutting room floor or marginalized into oblivion.