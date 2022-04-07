All The Old Knives Director Janus Metz On His 'Intense Mind Game' Of A Movie [Interview]

One of the things I often hear from filmmakers is that they "found the movie in post-production." What did you learn about your film during the editing process that you didn't know about it before?

Well, I think you always do, but it's a little hard for me to say there was a before and after. Every step of filmmaking, I think, is a process of exploration and discovery. There's a popular saying that you make a film three times: You write it, you shoot it, you cut it. And I would say on top of that, you create a sound design and you color grade it, and all of those things add a layer of storytelling and exploration. However, I would say, even back — this is a story that derives its backbone all the way back from Olen's novel and then into the screenplay. We are always trying to refine that and dive deeper into, in a way, Henry and Celia as two characters that have an existential journey through the film. As a filmmaker, that's the most important thing for me, is always the characters and how do I understand these characters? What is it exactly that's driving them and they're hoping for and they're longing for? It's more like a process of diving and excavating throughout.

Structurally, the movie can get fairly complex at times, diving into flashbacks of flashbacks and jumping back to present day. Did you and your editors, Mark Eckersley and Per Sandholt, play around with different ideas about how to reveal the pieces of this story?

We worked as a very tight team. I mean, the challenge of making a film like this is you don't want to reveal things too early, but you also want to reveal enough to keep audiences hooked in. This is a very complicated story because you have three time periods that have to collide and you have two main characters and you have quite an important, supportive cast around that, so there's a lot of ground to cover. And when to put out the next piece of the puzzle and in which order, I think is something that you play around with until the very end, where you feel like, "Okay, now I've explored different ways through this story and this feels to me like the most satisfying way of telling the story."