Why Many Of Channing Tatum's Ad-Libs Were Cut From The Lost City

Rom-com queen Sandra Bullock and himbo extraordinaire Channing Tatum have combined their powers for "The Lost City," a rom-com adventure movie about a frustrated romance novelist (Bullock) who gets swept up into a wild treasure hunt with her books' cover model (Tatum). /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui described the film as "'Romancing the Stone' for the '21 Jump Street' generation" in her review, stating, "There's a goofy sincerity to the movie even as it sends up better movies that came before it (complete with corny needle drops), and it retains that old Hollywood screwball spirit that gives it a timeless feeling." That sounds like a great time to me, given how long it's been since we last got a fun action-comedy throwback of this kind.

If there were any doubts the film's stars had an equally good time making it, Bullock put them to rest while speaking with Insider at the movie's SXSW red-carpet premiere. "There's a scene where they have to get me to a car. He and that other actor — I can never remember his name, he's got blond hair," joked Bullock, referring to her and Tatum's "The Lost City" co-star Brad Pitt. (True facts: Pitt ended up in the film thanks to him and Bullock sharing the same hairdresser.) Shenanigans ensue as Bullock spends the entire scene tied to a chair while Tatum and Pitt carry her to their getaway car, with the movie's villain — an eccentric billionaire played by Daniel Radcliffe — and his goons in hot pursuit.

Sadly, though, none of Tatum's ad-libbing in this scene made it into the movie's final cut. As Bullock admitted:

"The directors [Aaron and Adam Nee] had Channing ad-lib lines to us, and none of his lines were used because I was laughing so hard."