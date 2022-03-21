SNL Announces Hosts And Musical Guests For April, Including Jake Gyllenhaal And Lizzo

Jake Gyllenhaal will return to host the show for the first time since 2007, although the actor has appeared in at least one memorable sketch since then, popping up to sing about TSA with John Mulaney in 2020. Actually, the actor's track record with former "Saturday Night Live" writer Mulaney is proof positive that he's capable of being extremely funny. Gyllenhaal has put in a couple of campy and hilarious performances on screen, including Dr. Johnny Wilcox in "Okja," but none have compared to his appearance as frantic, vaguely deranged Mr. Music on "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch."

While it'll be great to see Gyllenhaal hopefully go full throttle within the arena of chaotic comedic play that is "SNL," no announcement on the board is quite as thrilling as the third host. Singer Lizzo will be pulling double-duty on April 16, hosting for the first time and performing as musical guest. Last month, Lizzo revealed she was in the studio recording new music to follow up her debut album "Cuz I Love You," so the April date may be the perfect chance to try out a new song. It's also always great to see musical guests try their hand at hosting, especially when they're as charismatic as Lizzo.

The rest of the month's musical lineup is nothing to shake a stick at, either. "Drip Too Hard" rapper Gunna will perform during the Carmichael episode, while "Havana" singer Camila Cabello will take the stage during the Gyllenhaal-hosted episode. The three April musicians are talented enough on their own, but since Lizzo's friend–and former "SNL" host, Harry Styles, also seems to be hinting at a new music drop, I can't help but wonder if we'll be getting a collaboration with or cameo from the pop star.

"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC.