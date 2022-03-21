Betty Gilpin To Lead Damon Lindelof's Futuristic Peacock Drama Mrs. Davis

Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez's mysterious new TV show has landed its lead: Betty Gilpin is set to star in Peacock's "Mrs. Davis," according to Variety.

The "GLOW" star will reportedly play a nun who goes up against "an all-powerful A.I" in the series, which is being billed as "an exploration of faith vs. technology." None of this comes as a surprise from Lindelof, whose expansive and heartfelt work often tackles lofty themes of faith juxtaposed against earthbound struggles.

The writer behind "Lost" and "The Leftovers" has actually worked with Gilpin before, on the movie "The Hunt." The satire drew the ire of then-president Donald Trump before its release in 2019, and was even temporarily canceled in the wake of mass shootings. The movie was eventually released, but unfortunately, didn't make a major splash or launch Gilpin into stardom. Hopefully, "Mrs. Davis" will remedy that, as the actress who embodied housewife-turned-wrestler Debbie Eagen for three seasons of "GLOW" is a criminally underrated talent.

Apparently, Lindelof and co. aren't the only people who recognize Gilpin's star power. The actress currently seems to have a full schedule: in addition to "Mrs. Davis," she'll be starring in a Showtime adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's non-fiction book "Three Women," and appearing in the upcoming shows "Roar" and "Gaslit."