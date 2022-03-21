Bridgerton, Sex Education, And Shrill Stars To Lead Historical Comedy, Seize Them!

The era of absurdist period-piece comedies is well upon us: if you're craving an opportunity to bask in the beauty of elaborate gowns and get transported back to the past while still maintaining some modern-day sensibilities, then you've got plenty of options. Shows like "The Great" and "Dickinson" may look the part of an overly-serious period drama, but are actually quirky, farcical comedies with very loose roots in historical fact that never fail to make the most of their mannered settings by rocking the boat in increasingly ridiculous ways. Soon enough, they'll be joined by a brand new addition — an upcoming feature film set in the dark ages, "Seize Them!"

Although the dark ages don't sound especially funny — maybe because of the war and death and disease — this particular historical comedy has a female-led cast guaranteed to make audiences laugh. "Seize Them!" stars Lolly Adefope ("Shrill," "Ghosts"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls") and Aimee Lou Wood ("Sex Education") — three actresses known for giving standout comedic performances in their respective shows. And what will their latest adventure entail? Per The Hollywood Reporter, these three will be in the midst of a dark ages revolution:

Set in Britain in the Dark Ages, "Seize Them!" sees Queen Dagan (Wood) as master of all she surveys, with an ego to match — until she's toppled by a revolution led by the charismatic Humble Joan (Coughlan). The Queen becomes a fugitive in her own land, a hefty bounty on her head. With the help of Shulmay (Adefope), a former servant with a lot of secrets – and Bobik (Frost), a sh**t-shoveler who wants more out of life – Queen Dagan must face every conceivable hardship and danger as she embarks on a voyage to win back her throne. She also has to face up to the very worst parts of herself. Can she become Queen again? And can she become a better person while she does it? And what if she has to choose?

Speaking of comedy veterans, "Seize Them!" also stars Nick Frost ("Hot Fuzz," "The World's End") and Jessica Hynes ("W1A," "Spaced").