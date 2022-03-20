Tekken: Bloodline Teaser: Power Is Everything

"Tekken: Bloodline" is far from the first attempt to adapt the beloved fighting game franchise into a non-playable medium, with the first adaptation debuting in Japan in 1998 as a two-part OVA entitled "Tekken: The Motion Picture." Since then, there have been live-action, print, and additional animated "Tekken" narratives, making "Bloodline" the latest in a long line of adaptations that hold varying degrees of success. If the trailer is any indication, the series is shaping up to be one of the more successful "Tekken" medium jumps. Anime seems particularly well-suited for video game story adaptations in a way that live-action has infamously failed to be (with some notable exceptions).

Netflix has yet to announce a specific release date or any details concerning the cast and crew for "Tekken: Bloodline" beyond the general "2022" timeline, but we'll be on the lookout to provide updates about the anime series as new information becomes available.