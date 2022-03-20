Sebastian Stan Says Avengers: Endgame Was 'Tough' To Shoot Because He Wasn't Allowed To Read The Script

In a recent interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, professional Tommy Lee impersonator and Marvel sad boy Sebastian Stan revealed that he had a particularly difficult time shooting "Avengers: Endgame" due to the arguably unreasonable levels of secrecy and intentional confusion surrounding the film's plot, which included the refusal to give actors full scripts — or even giving them pages for fake scenes. Since he only shows up near the end of "Endgame," Stan was among the actors who weren't permitted to read the script in its entirety.

This came up in response to podcast host Josh Horowitz's question concerning whether or not the Bucky Barnes actor has ever filmed a scene without context. Stan replied by opening up about how his need to understand what's going on in a scene was at odds with the aforementioned forced lack of "Avengers: Endgame" knowledge or insight:

"No, I can't. I have to understand what I'm doing, which is why 'Avengers: Endgame' was really, kind of tough when we were shooting it ... because you know, a lot of us didn't read the scripts. I think there were only a few people that had read them and I was like, 'F***, I can't.' I mean granted, it was the Russos and there were a lot of trusting people, but usually I need to know what's going on."

While it's not entirely unfair for filmmakers to want to prevent plot leaks, there's definitely something to be said for taking anti-spoiler culture a little too far if it means the actors who are going to be in a film aren't even given enough context to do their jobs without becoming frustrated.