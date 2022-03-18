DC Announces The Batman Prequel Comic Riddler: Year One, Written By Paul Dano

It's somewhat surprising to hear that Dano himself is penning the new comic, but the actor has written before — he was a screenwriter on the 2018 film "Wildlife" along with his partner, Zoe Kazan. There's also likely no one who knows this version of the character better than Dano himself, seeing as the actor embodied him over a long shoot. Though Dano doesn't at all seem like the insufferable Method actor type, he did tell Entertainment Weekly he sometimes ended up a little bit stuck in the Riddler headspace:

"There were some nights around that I probably didn't sleep as well as I would've wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character. It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you're there because going up and down is kind of hard."

Hopefully, Dano will channel some of that leftover Riddler energy into this project.

This comic book seems like a natural extension of "The Batman" in several key ways. For one, Reeves has already discussed some cut scenes including Barry Keoghan's mysterious prisoner, and a Riddler origin story could ostensibly restore some of that on the page. For another, we've already had a glimpse into the villain's twisted mind with an interactive website that dropped alongside the film. The site recently released a cache of materials, including a few pages from The Riddler's increasingly illegible and frightening journal.

Of course, the "Year One" title also turns this project into a tall order, since it calls to mind Frank Miller's seminal 1987 comic "Batman: Year One." DC Comics has not announced a release date for "Joker: Year One," but it's set to hit shelves sometime in October, 2022.