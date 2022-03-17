Beyonce's Father Is Developing His Own King Richard-Style Biopic
"King Richard," the story of Richard Williams, father and coach of Serena and Venus Williams, has been nominated for a number of Academy Awards including Best Picture. Now we'll be getting a story about Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé in the same vein, according to Deadline. Matthew Knowles has a deal with investment fund APX Capital Group, which acquired Knowles' Music World Entertainment Group. It is reportedly set to merge its film and televisions divisions within the group, with a $274 million fund for co-productions for the big and small screens between the U.S. and Italy.
"The Matthew Knowles Story" will be one of the first projects from this deal and, like "King Richard" did for Richard Williams, it will tell the story of how Matthew Knowles guided his daughters to music careers and managed Destiny's Child. The report states that the company will own 10,000 hours of footage of the Knowles family with never-before-seen pics, videos, and music. Knowles said of the deal:
"The decision to partner with APX Capital Group is well made and corresponds to Music World Entertainment Group's intent to expand its film and television portfolio. Through this unique collaboration and as head of this new division under APX I'll be able to share the story of my life by combining compelling storytelling with access to exceptional talent and music that will both entertain and emphasize a cultural awareness that's necessary now more than ever. This is the story of my life, and I am honored to be able to transmit it even further through this alliance."
More Beyoncé, please
I'm certainly on board to learn more about the history of Destiny's Child and Beyoncé. I bet you are as well. I mean, it's Beyoncé! Queen B! Give me all the Beyoncé content right now, please. Matthew Knowles is also set to develop, produce, and finance projects including feature films, scripted series, and documentaries. He will executive produce his story with Noam Baram, Augusto Pelliccia, and Yona Wiesenthal.
Matthew Knowles will also be joining the APX board, and the company, which works with Italy's tax credit program, will have its financing dealt with by APX's Italian subsidiary MMF Global Italia. Wiesenthal, who serves as Joint Co-CEO of APX Capital Group said, "We are beyond thrilled to reach this groundbreaking agreement with Matthew and his team to develop impactful content told through the voice of one of the most successful and insightful entrepreneurs in entertainment today."