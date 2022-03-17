Beyonce's Father Is Developing His Own King Richard-Style Biopic

"King Richard," the story of Richard Williams, father and coach of Serena and Venus Williams, has been nominated for a number of Academy Awards including Best Picture. Now we'll be getting a story about Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé in the same vein, according to Deadline. Matthew Knowles has a deal with investment fund APX Capital Group, which acquired Knowles' Music World Entertainment Group. It is reportedly set to merge its film and televisions divisions within the group, with a $274 million fund for co-productions for the big and small screens between the U.S. and Italy.

"The Matthew Knowles Story" will be one of the first projects from this deal and, like "King Richard" did for Richard Williams, it will tell the story of how Matthew Knowles guided his daughters to music careers and managed Destiny's Child. The report states that the company will own 10,000 hours of footage of the Knowles family with never-before-seen pics, videos, and music. Knowles said of the deal: