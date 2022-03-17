AMC's Interview With The Vampire Series Adds Eric Bogosian

In the books, Daniel Molloy is young, as was Christian Slater in the 1994 film. The site describes the series version of Daniel as "an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who's given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime." Eric Bogosian both wrote and starred in the play "Talk Radio," and starred in the film adaption, which was directed by Oliver Stone. He also starred in "Uncut Gems," "Wonderland," The Caine Mutiny Court Martial," "Billions," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Succession."

Rolin Jones, the creator and showrunner for "Interview with the Vampire" said of the casting:

"In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see 'Talk Radio' in the movie theaters. I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I'm in total frothing geek mode about his casting."

"Interview with the Vampire" — which in my head will always be "Interview with a Vampire" because I read it wrong as a kid — will have seven episodes in the first season and will debut later in 2022. The first two episodes will be directed by Alan Taylor who will also executive produce. Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice all executive produced as well. AMC Studios is producing.