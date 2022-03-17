AMC's Interview With The Vampire Series Adds Eric Bogosian
There is casting news for the upcoming AMC series "Interview with the Vampire." The role of reporter Daniel Molloy will be played by Eric Bogosian, according to Variety. You may remember the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt (as vampires Lestat De Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe respectively, though I maintain that the casting was backward). In that version, Daniel Molloy was played by Christian Slater. The series is based on the famous Anne Rice book, one that I have read, oh, maybe a dozen times. It's the story of Molloy's interview with Louis, who tells him about being turned into a vampire in 1791 by Lestat, how they turned a young girl named Claudia (Kirsten Dunst in the film) into a vampire, and what it's like to live forever.
The new "Interview with the Vampire" series stars Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, and Bailey Bass as Claudia. This news comes on the heels of the casting of Alexandra Daddario landing the lead in another Anne Rice series adaptation, "Mayfair Witches." There is some crossover between the characters from both book series.
'You really believe this, don't you, that you're a vampire?'
In the books, Daniel Molloy is young, as was Christian Slater in the 1994 film. The site describes the series version of Daniel as "an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who's given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime." Eric Bogosian both wrote and starred in the play "Talk Radio," and starred in the film adaption, which was directed by Oliver Stone. He also starred in "Uncut Gems," "Wonderland," The Caine Mutiny Court Martial," "Billions," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Succession."
Rolin Jones, the creator and showrunner for "Interview with the Vampire" said of the casting:
"In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see 'Talk Radio' in the movie theaters. I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I'm in total frothing geek mode about his casting."
"Interview with the Vampire" — which in my head will always be "Interview with a Vampire" because I read it wrong as a kid — will have seven episodes in the first season and will debut later in 2022. The first two episodes will be directed by Alan Taylor who will also executive produce. Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice all executive produced as well. AMC Studios is producing.