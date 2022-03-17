LEGO Unveils New Back To The Future DeLorean Playset (Time Travel Not Included)

The playset allows builders to assemble the DeLorean from either of the three films in the "Back to the Future" franchise, all of which come with a light-up flux capacitor (boasting 1.21 gigawatts of power, of course). You can also open the gull-wing doors to view the printed dashboard dates inside the vehicle, and add Mr. Fusion and fold-down hover conversion tires (from Part II). But there's more! The set also comes with a box of plutonium (I'm happy-crying right now), Marty's hoverboard, and new LEGO minifigure versions of Doc and Marty. Check it out:

LEGO

Bob Gale, co-writer and co-producer of the "Back to the Future" trilogy, expressed his excitement for this playset collaboration (via Brickset):

"Universal, Amblin Entertainment, and the Back to the Future filmmakers are delighted to have partnered with the LEGO team in the creation of this fantastic kit. In the film, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you'll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense – although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!"

LEGO set designer, Sven Franic, also commented about the legacy of the franchise:

"Since its release in 1985, Back to the Future continues to be a cult film and a favorite for generations of fans all over the world – including myself. I had so much fun reliving my favorite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure."

LEGO

What's beautiful about the playset is that it faithfully recreates details from the film trilogy, such as the fold-down wheels for the flight mode from "Back to the Future Part I"" and hood-mount circuit boards from "Back to the Future Part III." It also has swappable license plates, and the unforgettable banana and beer can used to power Mr. Fusion, as seen in the first and second films.

The "Back to the Future" DeLorean LEGO playset has 1,856 LEGO pieces and will be available for $169.99 at The LEGO Shop starting on April 1, 2022.