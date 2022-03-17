Candy Teaser: Jessica Biel Is Unrecognizable As An Infamous Axe Murderer

Though we never see her lift an axe, Jessica Biel's Candy Montgomery has an unsettling air surrounding her. From what we see, she seems to have it all: an idyllic life in the suburbs with a daughter and son, a successful husband, regular church activities, and even a best friend by her side, in Betty Gore. But as the teaser reveals, somewhere along the lines, Montgomery kills her gal pal with an axe. So how do they get there? We might find a hint or two in the series synopsis:

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.

Based on disturbingly true events, the series tells the sordid story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her lover's wife, Betty Gore, in 1980. Fans of Hulu's addictive mystery series "Yellowjackets" will be thrilled to see the familiar face of Melanie Lynskey, yet again a mild-mannered suburban housewife — though we know better than to underestimate her. Lynskey stars as Candy's eventual victim, Betty Gore. "Candy" also features Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza and comes from series creators, Veith and Nick Antosca, who rose to fame as writers and producers on the award-winning miniseries, "The Act."

Elsewhere, HBO Max's "Love and Death" is currently in development with Elizabeth Olsen ("Wandavision") set to star as Montgomery, and Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") attached to play Gore. Both shows are inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. On "Candy," Atkinson and Bloom serve as consulting directors.

"Candy" debuts as part of a "five-night event" on Hulu, beginning on May 9, 2022.