Starstruck Season 2 Trailer: The Beloved Rom-Com Returns

Have you ever fallen in love with a movie star? Sorry, let me rephrase that — have you ever met a movie star, spent a semi-awkward but mostly delightful night together, and then begun an on-again-off-again relationship in which failing to communicate your feelings had disastrous effects until you finally wised up and put some effort into maintaining the relationship? If the answer is yes, please share details immediately — but if not, then you'll certainly enjoy watching these chaotic events unfold over the course of two charming and very bingeable seasons of television. BBC's vastly underrated rom-com series "Starstruck" sees these events occur in the life of the otherwise-typical 20-something Jessie (Rose Matafeo), an unlucky-in-love millennial who's juggling two jobs she doesn't particularly like.

The series begins when she meets Nikesh Patel's Tom Kapoor, with whom she shares an awkward yet very endearing New Year's Eve one night stand. Afterward, she realizes that he's very famous — but that's just a minor part of their addictive relationship. His superstardom is incidental, and the real magic is found in the way these two just click: Their every interaction oozes chemistry and their witty banter is seemingly endless. Sure, their encounters are always soaked in awkwardness, but that's part of their charm! Especially as the drunken meet-cute slowly evolves into a potentially successful romance. After months of audiences wondering where their messy tale goes from the ending of season 1, HBO Max is finally delivering on the goods. Now that the series has fully aired abroad, it's crossing the ocean and coming to the streamer later this month. To celebrate, HBO Max has delivered a new trailer for the upcoming season.