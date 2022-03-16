We Own This City Teaser: The Wire Creator Returns To Expose Police Corruption In New HBO Max Series

How many times have you seen "The Wire" listed among the ranks of the greatest television shows of all time? How many times have you heard fans of the show insist that it does actually deserve its sterling reputation, no matter how tempting it may be to dismiss it as "overrated" or something? Well, allow me to add to that number at least one more time because, yes, "The Wire" is absolutely cutting and ruthless in its takedown of systemic issues among the Baltimore police department, politicians, and even some members of the press that rots each of those institutions from the inside out. Looking back at the groundbreaking early 2000s series, it'd be a tough sell to claim that it was "prescient," given how relevant the subject matter continues to be to this day. Rather, it's more of a statement as to how little things have changed in the two decades since creator David Simon and his team of writers crafted 5 absolutely brilliant seasons.

That fact apparently hasn't been lost on Simon himself, as one brief look through his Twitter feed would quickly confirm. No, instead the longtime TV veteran (and former Baltimore journalist) has decided to come back to familiar territory and tell yet another story about his perspective on the so-called "War on Drugs" and, particularly, the many members of the police force who profited from it through underhanded means. HBO Max has gone ahead and released a new teaser for the series titled "We Own This City," which looks to be every bit as bracing and hard-hitting as Simon's previous shows, which include "Homicide: Life on the Street," "The Wire," "The Deuce," and "The Plot Against America." Check it out below!