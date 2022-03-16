Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Comedy Series Has Returned To Netflix In The US
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has become something of a global superstar in recent weeks following Russia's invasion of the country. Yet, in a life before he managed to become a leader beloved not just by his people, but admired the world over, he was actually an actor in movies and TV shows. Now, Netflix has brought back one of his most noteworthy works, "Servant of the People," to its subscribers in the U.S. by popular demand.
You asked and itâ€™s back!
Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF
— Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022
The show had previously lived on Netflix from 2017 to 2021 but, in light of recent events, demand for the show has surged. Thus, the streaming giant has once again secured the rights and is offering people a chance to see the oddly prophetic series that sees Zelenskyy going from teacher to president. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:
Modest and humble teacher Vasily is caught on camera raging over the miserable situation in his country. When a pupil posts the video on Youtube, it becomes a viral sensation. Everybody loves Vasilyl's outrage and people start gathering money for a presidential campaign. Which he wins! Servant of the People follows Vasilyl's new life as president; he has no interest in changing his life, he wants to stay the same, live in his flat with his parents, borrow money from his friends at the end of the month and take his bike to work; it's just that now his work is as the most powerful man in the country.
More than just a comedy
"Servant of the People" ended up being the thing that actually launched Zelenskyy's political career, ultimately putting him in the position he's in now. Swedish television group Eccho Rights has been licensing the show around the world in light of recent demand, Channel 4 in the U.K. and other major carriers picking it up as well. Eccho, in a statement, has the following to say earlier this month in expanding its licensing of the show.
"The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelenskyy comes from. His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real world scenario facing Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television."
In addition to the show's three seasons, a film based on the series titled "Servant of the People: The Movie" was also released in 2016. Eccho, it is worth mentioning, is donating €50,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, with the money going to help those who have been impacted by the war.
"Servant of the People" is now streaming on Netflix.