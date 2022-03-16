Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Comedy Series Has Returned To Netflix In The US

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has become something of a global superstar in recent weeks following Russia's invasion of the country. Yet, in a life before he managed to become a leader beloved not just by his people, but admired the world over, he was actually an actor in movies and TV shows. Now, Netflix has brought back one of his most noteworthy works, "Servant of the People," to its subscribers in the U.S. by popular demand.

You asked and itâ€™s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

The show had previously lived on Netflix from 2017 to 2021 but, in light of recent events, demand for the show has surged. Thus, the streaming giant has once again secured the rights and is offering people a chance to see the oddly prophetic series that sees Zelenskyy going from teacher to president. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows: