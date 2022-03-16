72 Hours: Bad Trip Director Kitao Sakurai Making Movie Written By Cobra Kai Creators

Sakurai's "Bad Trip" can be deemed an outrageous comedic offering, and the film follows two best friends Chris and Bud (Eric André and Lil Rel Howery), who go on a road trip to New York City so that one of them can declare their love for their high school crush. However, they are being chased by Bud's criminal sister Trina Malone (Tiffany Haddish), as they have stolen their car for the trip. The hidden-camera bits are a riot, and the film garnered critical and audience approval, melding laughter with an uplifting message.

Sakurai also recently directed episodes in season 2 of Dave and B.J. Novak's series "Platform," making him a rising star in the industry. Sakurai's previous credits include "The Eric Andre Show" for Adult Swim, 2018's "The Passage" and 2010's "The Aardvark." On the other hand, the "Cobra Kai" creators have had ample experience in the realm of comedy, having worked on "Blockers," "American Reunion," and the "Harold and Kumar" series. Apart from this, Heald penned the "Hot Tub Time Machine" franchise for MGM.

John Davis will be producing "72 Hours" via his banner, Davis Entertainment, alongside the "Cobra Kai" creators, who will be producing via their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Davis Entertainment's John Fox and Jeremy Stein are also set to executive produce the project. Davis Entertainment recently finished shooting "Prey," an upcoming sci-fi horror film that will act as the fifth installment in the "Predator" franchise. The film is expected to be released on Hulu sometime in 2022. The banner is also attached to a film based on the bestselling series "The Uglies", along with "Harold and the Purple Canyon," which stars Zachary Levy.

Given Sakurai's preferred tone when it comes to comedy, "72 Hours" might just end up being another critical success like "Bad Trip," although it is too early to speculate. Cast and plot details or a release date for the project have not been revealed as of yet.