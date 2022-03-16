The Essex Serpent, Starring Tom Hiddleston And Claire Danes, Gets A Premiere Date On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes' new series, "The Essex Serpent." The show will take the acclaimed actors and put them at the end of the nineteenth century for a story that is one part period drama, one part myth. And we can look forward to seeing it all come together on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The streaming service revealed the above date as the day when the first two episodes of the show will drop. The rest of the episodes will debut weekly from then on out until the adaptation of Sarah Perry's award-winning novel of the same name from 2017 reaches its conclusion. The novel won the British Book Awards Book of the Year title, in addition to several other big awards along the way, so the source material here is rich. For those looking to have a slightly better understanding of what's to come, here's the show's official synopsis:

"The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

The six-episode series was written by Anna Symon ("Mrs. Wilson." "Deep Water"), with Clio Bernard ("Dark River," "The Selfish Giant") in the director's chair for every episode.