One Of The MCU's Biggest Fight Scenes Was Planned Using Action Figures

Over the years, we've seen for ourselves that action scenes in Marvel movies can be a bit of a coin toss. Last year's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" featured an epic bus brawl with a three-act structure, but for every memorable takedown, there's another Marvel flick with a lengthy light show, an inexplicable beam shooting into the sky, and some back and forth blasting destined to fade from memory as soon as the credits roll. And for that reason, the better fights become that much more notable, especially when they strike the perfect balance between visually and emotionally intriguing. Back when light beams and were really having a moment, one particular battle made its mark for mixing emotion, humor, and onscreen badassery while giving fans of the comics and MCU alike so much of what we'd been dying to see: I'm talking, of course, about the airport scene in "Captain America: Civil War."

In his review of the film, /Film's Ethan Anderson carved out time to praise this scene, writing:

"To say that the first battle between all of our superheroes in Captain America: Civil War is the best action sequence Marvel Studios has ever created is not hyperbole or grandstanding. In fact, this is just some of the best action in movie history. The scene is that good. The way our heroes fight against and with each other on the airport tarmac delivers exactly what fans have always wanted out of a comic book movie of this scale. Whether it's Spider-Man swinging fast off of a flying War Machine, or Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) firing a tiny Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) towards Iron Man, the way these heroes engage each other is creative and endlessly entertaining."

That kind of onscreen magic doesn't happen without massive effort though and took much strategic planning and choreography to nail down for the film. Along the way, it changed tremendously. To get everything in place before time came to film, the VFX and stunt teams used ... *drumroll please* action figures!