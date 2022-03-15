Our Great National Parks Trailer: Obama Befriends A 'Sleepy Sloth' As The Host Of A Netflix Docuseries

You've seen him lead a country, write books, try his hand at comedy, produce movies, and even become a very successful meme — but now prepare yourself for the latest chapter of former President Barack Obama's career: nature documentary narrator! The former commander-in-chief is heading up "Our Great National Parks," a new Netflix docuseries celebrating the power of our planet's greatest national parks and wild space. The series spans five continents in its five episodes, traveling from Monterey Bay, California, to Kenya's Tsavo National Park and Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park, to name a few of its many stops.

When the docuseries was first announced last year, as part of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's extensive Higher Ground production slate, the former president was expected to executive produce the series and nothing more. At some point along the lines, it seems he snuck his way into the recording booth and put his many years of giving speeches to good use. Obviously, he's not the first (or last) POTUS to host a TV series — and with a famous name and recognizable voice like his, this was kinda inevitable. But the obvious questions remain: did someone sit outside a recording booth, critiquing Obama on his narration style? Has said person since been disappeared by the secret service? I suppose we'll never know — but one thing you can learn a whole lot about is the state of our great national parks, their significance in our future, and what's being done to protect them.