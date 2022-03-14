Hellbender Filmmaking Team On Making Movies Outside The Hollywood Bubble [Interview]

As you three have said before, you "don't follow rules" in the conventional sense. Do you have your own set of rules, though?

Zelda Adams: I think one of our most important visual rules is shooting in flat light. It's the easiest to work with and easiest to edit with. You can turn daytime into nighttime and it just looks the best. Whenever we shoot in sunlight, we go home and start editing, and we're like, "Why did we do that?" So flat light, natural light.

Poser: I want to say our rule is to not follow rules, to go with what you were saying. You know, I think we'd like to be inspired by things. It's important to take that inspiration and then only let a little bit of it stick within my brain and try to discard the rest, because there are so many people out there who have done so many wonderful things. So for me, it's important that we try to deliver something that hasn't been done. There was a rule in "Hellbender" that I wanted to not say the word "witch," and we only said it once.

John Adams: I think another rule that we have is — and it's a very hard rule to keep, but I think it's important to all of us whether it's genuine. Whenever we shoot, we go home and we look at it and we ask whether our deliveries or the deliveries of somebody that is an actor in our movie, "Is it honest? Or does it look like they're acting?" And that's so hard. But it's important to us, and we'll go shoot stuff again and again to try to be as genuine as we can in what we're portraying.

Zelda Adams: I think actually one of the foundational rules we had before we started shooting "Hellbender," though, was we wanted something exhilarating or important to happen every seven to 10 minutes, so that the crowd stays involved and entertained.

What were some new techniques you tried with "Hellbender?"

Zelda Adams: This one was exciting because we started involving movement into the visuals of the film. I've always loved movement in cinematography. In our past films, we had only a camera and a tripod. You could only really pan or do static shots. For "Hellbender," we invested in a drone and a Steadicam. It opened up an entire new world and much more movement was included. I am so happy with it.

How was it working with the drone for the first time?

Zelda Adams: I crashed it the first time, and it was terrifying. I thought we had blown away a lot of money the first time using it, but once I got the hang of it, it was fun.

Your community is very supportive of your work, but are there ever days when you're shooting where someone asks, "Do you have a permit for that?"

John Adams: Yes.

Poser: When it has, we were prepared, because when we shot our third film, the shoot in the desert, in Joshua Tree, I was like, "Man, we better have a permit for that." Thank God we did because a ranger rolled up, and he was like, "You got a permit?" "Yes, I do."

John Adams: We do live in the middle of nowhere and there are not many people, so we shoot wherever we want. We have lots of people rolling up while we're filming, they'll be like, "Hey, what are you guys doing? What are you shooting?" You're kind of like, "We'll talk to you just in a second, we're just trying to just finish this one thing." It's kind of endearing and it shows where we're from isn't that cynical yet. It hasn't been jaded by the film business. It's still enjoying us nutcases around making films.

Zelda Adams: It's a good social experiment, because you'll be shooting a pretty messed up scene, like hanging or a bloody massacre, and people just come by and take a picture and then drive off. And you're like, "Wait, what?"

John Adams: We did have the fire department come once because we had Toby in blood in the snow. The fire department came running out and we were like, "No. Please don't trample the snow. No, she's not dead. Toby, show them that you're not dead."

Poser: "I'm not dead yet."

Do you ever think to go, "This is good stuff, keep going!"

Poser: Yeah, "We could use this."

John Adams: But we were smart. We would've changed the story, and then the fire department came.

Poser: Actually, one time in the movie when my character releases the sigil into the air, we were on the state land. The sun was setting. We're like, "Man, we don't want to come back here." We climb down these cliffs, I'm going to get this shot. And this ranger from his car is on his megaphone, "Remove yourself from the premises." I acted right through it. You know, you can hear our outtakes of him, "Remove yourself."

John Adams: When we climbed up out of the cliff, he was waiting for us and he was like, "You need to learn to take direction." I was like, "She was taking direction great, actually."