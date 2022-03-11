The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix Series Has Been Canceled After Its Second Season

In October 2021, the day after the show's second full season dropped, Netflix After School posted a lyric video on YouTube encouraging viewers to sing along with "Say Hello to Your Friends," the theme song of "The Baby-Sitters Club." If you're a fan of the show, get ready to be discouraged and say goodbye to your friends, as Netflix has canceled "The Baby-Sitters Club" after two seasons.

"The Baby-Sitters Club" began life as a series of books by Ann M. Martin before becoming an HBO show in 1990. The show originally had a 13-episode run and aired in syndication on Nickelodeon and The Disney Channel, with a movie coming down the pike in 1995. Netflix mounted its revival of the franchise in 2020, with showrunner Rachel Shukert taking the reins thirty years after "The Baby-Sitters Club" first made the leap from page to screen.

In a statement to Variety, Shukert reflected on leaving the world of Stoneybrook, Connecticut, where Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace) led the titular club of babysitters for 18 episodes. She said: