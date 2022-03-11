Vortex Trailer: The Sadness Of Aging In Split Screen

Today we have a new trailer for the latest Gaspar Noé film, "Vortex." This film looks like it will be beautiful and stick with you for a long time, but just know going in that it is very sad. I'm talking about the trailer, but with subject matter like this, I don't think this is a misdirect. "Vortex" deals with the subject of dementia, aging, declining health, a child's responsibility to their parents, and what happens to a relationship as one person's memory starts to fade.

This isn't just a straightforward study of aging. It's done at least partially in split screen, with the images slightly askew. At least that's what I noticed in the trailer. It makes sense. If everything you've known and expected to know about your life is slowly falling apart, the world is going to look slightly off to you. "Vortex" stars Françoise Lebrun and Dario Argento as the aging couple, and Alex Lutz as their son. The film from Utopia and Wild Bunch International is a New York Film Festival 2021 Official Selection and a Festival De Cannes 2021 Official Selection.