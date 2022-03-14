The Morning Watch: Pulling Off Batmobile Stunts, Building The TRON Lightcycle Ride & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the hype for "The Batman" continues as we look behind the scenes of six epic Batmobile stunts from the movies. Plus, Disney's Imagineering team offers an update on TRON Lightcycle Run and teases the next stage of construction. And finally, Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman are combining crafts and comedy to test out some fascinating new gadgets.