Boss Baby Is Framed For Embezzlement In Boss Baby: Back In The Crib (Yes, Really)

As someone who spent early quarantine with a pre-schooler in the house, I've seen my fair share of talking babies toddling around onscreen, teaching important lifelong lessons, so the value of Boss Baby is not lost on me. The Wheels On The Bus is all fine and good, "Cocomelon," but corruption is wreaking havoc on our society! It's nice to know that our kids will be able to open a newspaper (those still exist, right?), see an embezzlement headline, and say, "That's just like what happened to the Boss Baby!" I suppose the danger is whether or not the baby in question has actually committed embezzlement and if the movie will rehabilitate him following this heinous crime ... but it's probably fine. I haven't actually seen a Boss Baby movie, but it just doesn't sound like something good ol' Theodore Templeton would do. Here, let's see what the synopsis has to say:

Following the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses – The Uncuddleables – from destroying Baby Corp itself.

A-ha! Everyone's favorite business suit-clad baby has been framed and isn't actually the villain of the story! Just as I suspected. Fingers crossed that this plays out like an episode of "Succession" or "Billions" but with the Boss Baby toddling around! Although Alec Baldwin originated the role of the crying businessman who poops his pants (no, not that one), veteran voice actor JP Karliak is voicing the Boss Baby for "Back in the Crib," just as he did in the previous Netflix series. Hope Levy will voice Mom, Ariana Greenblatt is Tabitha, Mary Faber is Tina, and David W. Collins voices Dad. You can see the whole family together in the new first-look image below.

Netflix

Noted family man The Boss Baby makes his return in "The Boss Baby: Back In the Crib" on May 19, 2022.