Here's When You Can Watch Death On The Nile At Home

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, "Death on the Nile" will be available to stream on both Hulu and HBO Max in the U.S. The movie will come with the cost of a subscription so there is no need to pay any more for the privilege. This is not like when Disney+ has a Premiere Access title. It's part of the deal.

Everyone is a suspect, and no one is safe. The greatest murder mystery of all time is coming to @Hulu March 29. #DeathOnTheNile pic.twitter.com/pEOp2eVvjV — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) March 10, 2022

While it is not typical in the current era of the streaming wars for major streaming services to share the rights to big titles, this all has to do with a deal that Disney and WarnerMedia struck last year for 20th Century Studios titles. The specifics truly aren't all that important for the casual viewer, but the result sure is, as it gives people even more chance to watch a desirable film at home. Not everyone is subscribed to both HBO Max and Hulu, but odds are someone in the household is subscribed to at least one.

For international markets, the movie will arrive on Disney+ on March 30, 2022, in Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria. It hits Star+ on April 6 in Spain, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, with Latin America and Brazil getting it on April 20, 2022.

Disney opted not to drag its feet on this one, skipping the premium VOD window to capitalize on streaming. "Death on the Nile" had a troubled road to theaters following the Disney/Fox merger and the Armie Hammer scandal. It, to date, has earned just $116 million against a $90 million budget. So, it becomes a streaming play instead. It's probably not what anyone had in mind after "Murder on the Orient Express" performed so well in 2017, but that's the way it goes these days.