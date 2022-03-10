Michael Paul Chan Joins Hello Tomorrow! At Apple TV+
The upcoming Apple TV+ series "Hello Tomorrow!" has a new cast member. Michael Paul Chan ("Major Crimes") has joined the half-hour dramedy series, according to Deadline. He'll play Walt, "a gifted but surly rocket mechanic with a deep and secret connection to Jack's (Billy Crudup) past."
Crudup is set to star as well as executive produce the series set in a retro-future world, where Crudup's Jack is a salesman who is trying to get people to visit the moon. FYI, though we can't actually do that in 2022, NASA is letting you sign up to have your name on a flash drive that will be flown around the moon on Artemis I. I've already signed up because I do not have enough money to ever ride to space in a penis rocket.
"Hello Tomorrow!" will consist of 10 episodes and was written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. You may recognize their names from their collaboration on "The Money," and the Netflix drama series "Bloodline." Bhalla and Jansen will also executive produce with Jonathan Entwistle ("The End of the F***ing World." Also executive producing are NBA player Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein. Entwistle will direct the series, which comes to us from MRC Television.
Would you like to invest in a timeshare ... on the moon?
Michael Paul Chan is known for his work not just in "Major Crimes," but "The Resident," "Berlin Station," "The Closer," "Arrested Development," "Valley of the Dolls," "The Wonder Years," "The Goonies," and "Batman & Robin." Here is the official synopsis for the series:
Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.
I can see Crudup as this guy very easily, and I can't wait to see what "deep and secret connection" Walt has to Jack's past. I find anything that has a retro future feel like this to be extremely creepy, but that's probably because things in our timeline are such a mess (it is clearly the darkest timeline), and I shudder to think of how it could be worse.