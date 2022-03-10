Michael Paul Chan Joins Hello Tomorrow! At Apple TV+

The upcoming Apple TV+ series "Hello Tomorrow!" has a new cast member. Michael Paul Chan ("Major Crimes") has joined the half-hour dramedy series, according to Deadline. He'll play Walt, "a gifted but surly rocket mechanic with a deep and secret connection to Jack's (Billy Crudup) past."

Crudup is set to star as well as executive produce the series set in a retro-future world, where Crudup's Jack is a salesman who is trying to get people to visit the moon. FYI, though we can't actually do that in 2022, NASA is letting you sign up to have your name on a flash drive that will be flown around the moon on Artemis I. I've already signed up because I do not have enough money to ever ride to space in a penis rocket.

"Hello Tomorrow!" will consist of 10 episodes and was written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. You may recognize their names from their collaboration on "The Money," and the Netflix drama series "Bloodline." Bhalla and Jansen will also executive produce with Jonathan Entwistle ("The End of the F***ing World." Also executive producing are NBA player Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein. Entwistle will direct the series, which comes to us from MRC Television.