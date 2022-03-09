Pinocchio First Look: Tom Hanks Builds A New Son In Disney's Live-Action Remake

Disney has a whole lot going on, and not all of it is good. In fact, some of it is awful. However, today during the Disney investors call, we received a first look image from the new live-action "Pinocchio" film that will premiere on Disney+ in September, 2022. The image shows star Tom Hanks as the wood carver Geppetto looking down at a wooden marionette of Pinocchio, who is clearly not a real boy yet. Oh, I cannot wait for the memes that are going to go along with this! They are going to be absolutely epic!

Disney first released their animated film "Pinocchio" in 1940, and it was based the book "The Adventures of Pinocchio" (1883) by Italian writer Carlo Collodi. The film was the tale of a wooden marionette who was brought to life by the Blue Fairy, who promised that Pinocchio could become a real boy by proving himself to be brave and truthful. Of course, if you live in the world, you know that he has a hard (ahem) time with that and that when he lies, his nose grows. I'm sorry. I do not care how old I am. I just giggled through that entire explanation.