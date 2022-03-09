Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King Trailer: Netflix's Latest True Crime Documentary Is Set In The World Of Crypto And Bitcoin

Crypto tycoon Gerry Cotten seemed like the average, upbeat guy enthusiastic about business. He was the founder of Quadriga Fintech Solutions, which operated QuadrigaCX, the largest crypto exchange in Canada at the time. After Cotten's death due to Crohn's disease in 2019, $250 million worth of digital currency was locked out, as the amount was rendered inaccessible for customers and investors. Per Cotten's wife Jennifer Robertson, the only person who knew the password for QuadrigaCX's offline crypto accounts was Cotten himself.

This, of course, left over 100,000 clients empty-handed, as the server became defunct one day, followed by zero access to their investments after Cotten's death. Quadriga soon became bankrupt, and Ernst & Young were only able to recover $46 million in an attempt to repay clients. The suspicious circumstances surrounding Cotten's death, and the behavior of his wife, led some of the investors to believe that there was foul play at work here. Convinced that a Ponzi scheme had been hatched out, the investors, as seen in the trailer, theorize that Cotten faked his death after discoveries of fraudulent practices were made.

As gleaned from the trailer, the documentary will follow a tell-tale investigative style, in which the history of QuadrigaCX will be recounted, while some of the investors answer pertinent questions, while sharing their theories about Cotten's possible scam. There is a sense of ambiguity inherent within the documentary, as no one knows what happened for sure, but there is an undoubted essence of suspicious circumstances that played out, hinting at the allegedly premeditated nature of the situation (Cotten handed over all of his assets to his wife a week prior to his death in India).

"Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" will be available on Netflix on March 30, 2022.