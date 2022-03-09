Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Let's Play A Love Game

This season, prepare for a love triangle of epic proportions. With Anthony taking over the lead from his now married sister, the Duchess of Hastings, the second season will introduce the Sharma sisters — both of whom have their sights set on the eldest Bridgerton, but for very different reasons. The youngest, Edwina (Charithra Chandran) is a romantic at heart, hoping to find the husband of her dreams. Swept off her feet by the Viscount, she seems to have found her perfect match ... at least until her sister gets involved. "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley takes on the role of the suspicious elder sister, hesitant to approve her sister's betrothal to a man that the infamous Lady Whistledown dubs a "capital R Rake." She might just be on to something: Anthony spent most of last season locked in a messy affair with an opera singer, Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett), for whom he eventually determined his love, but much too late. While she left him behind for greener pastures, he decided to wise up and uphold his obligation as the eldest son — marrying someone appropriate for high society life. Unlike Edwina, Anthony has not intention to fall in love, so long as he has a wife who meets his standards. But if we learned anything from season 1, it's that love never follows the rules.

Anthony spends the trailer radiating Mr. Darcy energy and like the romantic heroine she is, Kate is perfectly content to slam doors in his face. Whether he continues his pursuit of her sister or wises up to his chemistry with Kate, Anthony faces an uphill battle. And he's certainly not the only one: the trailer also showcases the return of the extremely large Bridgerton clan, all navigating drama and scandals of their own. Eagle-eyed fans of fans of Julia Quinn's novels will also notice a few more hints at what's to come — including our first look at the infamous Bridgerton pall mall game and, oh what's that, a bee perched in waiting? You never know what might spawn a romantic yelling session, in the land of "Bridgerton"!

Season 2 of "Bridgerton" hits Netflix on March 25, 2021. Here's the official synopsis:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.