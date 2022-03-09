Girls! Girls! Girls! Star Laurel Goodwin Has Died At 79

Actress Laurel Goodwin, who made her movie debut in "Girls! Girls! Girls!" opposite music icon Elvis Presley in 1962, has passed away at the age of 79. The news was announced by her sister Maureen Scott (via Deadline). There was no listed cause of death. Goodwin also played a crew member in "The Cage," the original pilot for "Star Trek," which was written by Gene Roddenberry and directed by Robert Butler in 1965. She played the role of Yeoman J.M. Colt. The pilot was rejected by the network which ordered a new one.

Goodwin was born in 1942 in Wichita, Kansas, and moved with her family to San Diego, California during World War II, then to San Francisco. She studied drama at San Francisco State. Her debut came early as she signed a contract with Paramount Pictures at 19-years-old. "Girls! Girls! Girls!" was her first film, in which she played one of the love interests for Presley. She also starred in "Papa's Delicate Condition" with Jackie Gleason, in which she played his daughter. She is the last surviving member of that original "Star Trek" pilot, in which she appeared alongside Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Pike. Some of the footage from the pilot were used later in the "Star Trek" episode "The Menagerie." She also acted in the episode of "Mannix" titled "A Question of Midnight."