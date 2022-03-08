The Batman Soundtrack Is Getting A Deluxe Vinyl Release From Mondo

Mondo Creative Director Mo Shafeek said of the soundtrack, "In 2022, five decades and nearly two dozen takes on the character and the music of his world, it should be impossible to tackle the world's greatest detective with such a fresh and iconic take, but here we stand, and the soundtrack to 'The Batman' is as inspired and essential as the film itself."

I find it hard to disagree with that. I know people always say lovely things in press releases, but this score is ... chef's kiss. It didn't distract me from what I was watching, but it stuck in my head for days. It's simple, and it's perfect. I don't gush over soundtracks very much, but this one deserves it. Just look at that cover:

Mondo

If you want to pick up the Mondo pressing, you can pre-order it on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET at Mondo's officially online shop. The score runs nearly two hours (yes, the movie is almost three, but there was "Ave Maria" and "Something in the Way" all through there as well) and will be housed on three discs, with all new artwork by Henry Adams. It's pressed on 180 gram vinyl with the colored LP version exclusive to the Mondo webstore, but it's also available on 180 gram black vinyl. It will retail for $50 USD. Check out the tracklist below.