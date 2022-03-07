Indemnity Director Travis Taute On Staging Fistfights And Car Crashes With Limitations [Interview]

Gambit Films, what does a weekday like today look like for the production company?

Today, we are about to start shooting a third season of a show for Netflix, which I think is coming out later this year. We are about two weeks away from actually starting production. So today was literally a cast read-through, which is the first time we got the cast together to actually go through all of the scripts, which is pretty exciting. But essentially it's that two-week window before going into production. It's bloody chaos, like scrambling to have the last things fall into place. And that always happens literally hours, if not a few days before the time. It's that super, highly stressful time at the moment, but I also love it. I can't really complain.

What usually goes wrong two weeks before production starts?

I find it's usually locations and working within the parameters of a budget. So we have a limited budget, but the scope of the show is quite ambitious. There's a lot of compromising and shifting and shaping. I think of it as this giant balloon. And the moment you poke in the one side, then something pokes at the other side, you have to keep the whole thing together like that.

If it is not a location that is potentially falling through, location owners suddenly come back because Cape Town's film savvy. We have a ton of s**t happening here quite often. So people just see an opportunity and they're like, "Ooh, money." And then they charge these exorbitant fees for what would otherwise be just an ordinary location. And so, oftentimes if we are there for a couple of days, we realize that, "S**t, we can't really afford to be there."

So we're two weeks away, but we have to find another location and then dress the location and get it prepped. To me, that is a biggie. In between location and all the prep that needs to be done, it's just finding the time to rehearse and getting to a space where you are stepping onto sets and actually being in full control of where things are headed, because we have quite a large cast, quite a young cast. And our shooting pace is ridiculous. So to get everyone to really come on day one, there isn't time to still find your feet. You hit the ground running and you have to go for it. So it's being able to be ready for that and deal with every single problem that usually comes our way.

As you said, sometimes you'll want a location and the cost will go way up. And I imagine sometimes it's because of these bigger productions from the US coming in.

Yeah, absolutely.

Of course, that provides jobs, but does it hurt local filmmakers?

It's really interesting. I think South Africa incentivizes a lot of international productions to come here because we offer a really amazing tax rebate through our department of trade and industry. Most of those international shoots come to Cape Town versus shooting in Johannesburg, which is another big city up north two hours away. It's a lot cheaper to shoot there in terms of locations, equipment. Everything else it's accommodation, if you're hosting crew and cast and there are other elements that aren't necessarily on screen that become cheaper to produce. For Capetonians, and this is part of the problem that we are experiencing at the moment is that with all this influx of productions, you have American money and there's a limited amount of locations.

There's a limited amount of gear. There's a limited amount of crew available in terms of the city. There's a lot of them, but there is a limit with the amount of productions that are ongoing at the moment. It becomes difficult to secure the kind of talent, crew-wise, that you would want to have on a project because they're being offered a rate that you really can't compete with. The same thing is happening with regards to locations where someone is like, "I need 50K a day." You only have 20K. And at any other time in the year, it would be acceptable for that person to accept 20K. But right now it's like, okay, well with all these productions going on, they're like, "Well, if you're not going to pay me this, there's someone else waiting in line to pay that 50K."

It becomes a challenge on various fronts. I would say there isn't one specific area that makes it quite difficult. I think holistically, it just becomes quite challenging because usually, the kinds of budgets that we're dealing with are infinitely smaller than the money that is coming from overseas productions.

With "Indemnity," you're making a fairly universal action movie.

That was the intention, just a really entertaining film.

Compared to other projects you've worked on, how did its obvious commercial appeal help in financing and securing certain resources?

We knew from the get-go that it was a very, very ambitious project, and thinking about African box office, there's a particular kind of film that usually gets made here that sees a return on investment. And there's usually a budget level in terms of the average spend on a film made in South Africa, which is why you are used to seeing a particular kind of film coming from South Africa. It's more of a drama or potentially a horror, whereas action is notoriously expensive to produce. And so for us, it was considering, okay, what possible returns we could expect locally, but then realizing that actually, we want the film to travel. We want to make a film that's universally relatable. What are those genre elements that people would go to regardless of where the film is set?

In the design of the story and the various set pieces, it was made with that intention and with that in mind. But knowing full well that we wouldn't be able to achieve the kind of scale you see in Hollywood nor any other Marvel film. So what we actually did was go, "Okay, cool. This is our budget, and these are all the key action sequences throughout the film."

Based on the format of the genre that we're used to seeing, if you want to call it an action film, there needs to be a sequence like every 10 minutes. It was identifying what those were going to be and instead of casting each of those and then going, "Well, what are various ways we could bring that down? And how could we be clever in our design to make it achievable with the limited budget that we have?" Which is why a lot of the fight sequences were quite contained to an elevator or to the back of a police van.

We identify these pillars in the film that would be "This is where we'd spend some money." So that sequence at the end, we want to have as much practical fire down that corridor as possible, so how do we create that? And how can we have interactive elements for our character to move through so that becomes hyper-realistic? And so, it was being very selective of which stunts were going to be the ones that we were going to pool money behind and then try to pull back on certain other ones and go, "Well, how can we be smart about trying to create an exciting set-piece without necessarily throwing too much money at it." Which is why there's a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well, [and] is why it felt like that was feasible for the film that it also made sense for the character and the story, which is awesome.