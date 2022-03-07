Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Secures A Release In China

In "The Secrets of Dumbledore," as dark wizard Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is on his way to wage war on No-Maj folk and everyone who stands against him, the balance of both worlds, magical and non-magical, rests on the shoulders of Dumbledore and his allies. However, the title hints that there is more to Dumbledore's story, or it could simply refer to the elaborate web of lies spun by Grindelwald in order to manipulate wizards and convince them to join his side.

China's April 8 release of the film allows Warner Bros. ample time to promote and market the third installment. "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the third Warner Bros. film to be granted a China release this year, the other two being "The Matrix: Resurrections" and "The Batman" (the latter is due for a March 18, 2022 release). Given the limited number of Hollywood releases allowed in the China market this year, it is difficult to gauge whether the trend of potential blockbusters released in the market will continue.

The Warner Bros Weibo account released a new official poster for the film, which can be viewed below:

Warner Bros.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" also stars Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterson. The third installment is being helmed by David Yates, who also directed the first two installments in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, alongside the last four films in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Here's the official synopsis for "The Secrets of Dumbledore":

"Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is expected to be out in theaters on April 15, 2022, in the United States, and April 8, 2022, in the UK.