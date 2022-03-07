Why Is Every New TV Show About Scammers?

The near-simultaneous occurrence of at least eight different shows about real-life scammers and corporate bad actors is strange on its own, but these shows have more than one factor in common. Four of them — "Joe vs. Carole," "The Dropout," "WeCrashed," and "The Thing About Pam" — are based on long-form investigative podcasts. Three of them (two above, plus "Super Pumped," about former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick) tell stories that touch on failed start-ups that reportedly had major ethics problems behind closed doors. A few of the shows take place far from the elite circles of Wall Street or Silicon Valley, yet still feature main characters whose money-hunger and tendency to obfuscate the truth become dangerous and even deadly.

There's also a discussion to be had about the fact that several of these scammers are white, cis, blonde women, and when they're not, their victims often are. When we look at the demographics of these stories, their central question — how did these people get away with as much as they did? — starts to have an obvious, disheartening answer: privilege. It's an answer that doubles as one frustrating explanation for my own question: why are the TV powers that be valuing these types of stories above all others?

Regardless of their commonalities, these scammers seem to exist on a broad spectrum. On one side are the white-collar grifters whose impact seems comparatively minimal, like WeWork founder Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "WeCrashed"), whose scandals mostly involved conflicts of interest and questionable methods of leadership but nonetheless led to the company's shocking failure. On the other side, there are people like Pam Hupp (played by Renée Zellweger in Peacock's "The Thing About Pam"), a seemingly average insurance agent who's now serving life in prison for murder after what appears to be a greedy and convoluted scheme gone wrong. Somewhere on the scale are people like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried in Hulu's "The Dropout"), whose long cons had far-reaching but off-screen consequences for both investors and average Americans.