Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood Trailer: Richard Linklater's Take On The Moon Landing

Space. The final frontier. While this is certainly the case for kids that grew up with an obsession with the cosmos, it also had to be along the lines of what the astronauts were thinking when they set foot on the moon for the first time. Now, thanks to Netflix and acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater, both of those stories are combined into one for "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood."

Bringing together the writer/director's knack for coming of age stories like "Dazed and Confused," "School of Rock," and "Boyhood" with his experimental forays into rotoscoping and animation with "Waking Life" and "A Scanner Darkly," Linklater's latest film is inspired by his own life as a kid in Houston, Texas during the 1969 moon landing. And now after being in production since before the coronavirus pandemic really took off in America, we are finally able to check out the first trailer ahead of the movie's world premiere at SXSW on March 13, 2022.