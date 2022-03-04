Matt Reeves Talks About A Certain Batman Deleted Scene With A Certain Character

Maybe you've heard rumors about a particular character appearing in "The Batman." Maybe you've heard about a deleted scene. But if you haven't seen the film, I implore you to go away and come back later, because there are spoilers ahead.

There is a scene towards the end of "The Batman" that would have worked just as well as an after-credits scene. In it, Paul Dano's Riddler is in Arkham Asylum, howling and upset because the man he admired and wanted as a friend didn't get him. He was inspired by the Batman, and was hoping they could watch the world burn together. The rejection hurts him, and in his pain, he encounters another character in the cell next to him. This new person talks about people raining on Riddler's parade, then says, "One day you're on top, the next you're a clown. Well, let me tell you, there are worse things to be. Don't be sad. You did so well, and you know Gotham loves a comeback story." Through a riddle, he explains that he's a friend, and the two laugh together.

You know who we're talking about here. It's Barry Keoghan, and though he never says his name, the clown line and that cackle make it pretty obvious who he is.