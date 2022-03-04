Robert Pattinson Actually Drove The Batmobile 100 Miles Per Hour, For Real

"The Batman" has arrived in theaters and even if you haven't seen the movie yet, you've surely seen the trailers, which have focused a lot on Robert Pattinson's brand new, heavily-revamped Batmobile. Essentially, Matt Reeves opted to give the DC hero a muscle car this time around, and it's impressive. What's perhaps most impressive is that Pattinson actually did unleash the beast and got the car up to around 100 miles per hour.

Production designer James Chinlund recently spoke with Insider about his work in the film, which involved crafting a version of the Batmobile that felt like Bruce Wayne built it himself. In speaking about the car, Chinlund explained that it was indeed the former "Twilight" star driving the car at times, and he didn't take it easy:

"Rob put it through its paces. He was there working it out for sure. He got it to some top speeds. He was heavily involved in his stunt driving work."

This is not to say that stunt drivers didn't help out with that crazy car chase, but Pattinson wanted to get his hands dirty. Dominic Tuohy built the Batmobile and used a Chevy V8 627 horsepower engine to give it that kick. As Chinlund explains, "I don't know the top speed it did, but we were out on a closed airport runway for the case sequence work and it went fast." The outlet reached out to Tuohy, who said it likely eclipsed 100 miles per hour.