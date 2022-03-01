The Tourist Stars Jamie Dornan And Danielle Macdonald On Their New Amnesiac Mystery Series [Interview]

In the desolate Australian outback, a driver is run off the road by a semi truck. When he wakes up in the hospital, a go-getter police constable tells him he has amnesia, and the two are thrust into the middle of a mystery. Who exactly was this man? What is he doing in Australia? And, most importantly, why are people trying to kill him?

Welcome to "The Tourist," a mystery thriller that debuted earlier this year on the UK's BBC One and which arrives on American shores via HBO Max this week. Jamie Dornan ("Belfast," "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar") plays the man at the center of the story, and Danielle Macdonald ("Patti Cake$," "Unbelievable") plays probationary constable Helen Chambers, the perpetually underestimated but tenacious officer who becomes one of the mystery man's only allies in a world that seems to be closing in around him.

I had the chance to speak with Dornan and Macdonald ahead of the show's HBO Max release, and they told me about the complexity of the series' characters, the challenges of playing someone with amnesia in a mystery story, tapping into real-world experiences to bring a character to life, and more.