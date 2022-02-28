Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Movie Moving Forward After Scoring $14 Million Tax Credit, This Is Not A Mad-Lib

I'm pretty sure I ate breakfast this morning and I'm not hallucinating this story. I mean, I'm not 100% positive, but here we are. I'm not sure how I missed the news that Jerry Seinfeld was making a Pop Tart movie, but it's entirely possible that I thought it was a joke. This film is based on a stand-up bit Seinfeld did back 2010 on "The Late Show with David Letterman." California is giving Seinfeld money to do this project in the form of tax credits — $14.2 million in tax credits to be exact, from the California Film Commission, according to Variety.

The film will be called, "Unfrosted," which are the very worst of the Pop Tarts. What is the point of those? If I'm making the very unwise decision to eat these things after binge drinking for breakfast, I might as well go all out and eat the crunchy frosting with glitter sprinkles, right? This is being referred to as an "origin story" for the breakfast treat/something I ate in college every day, every meal, for a month.

Seinfeld will star in, direct, and produce the film. He also co-wrote the script with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder who worked on "Seinfeld" and "The Bee Movie" with him. Seinfeld told the site: