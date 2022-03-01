What Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Borrows From James Cameron's Aliens

"Star Trek: Picard" season 1 ended with the promise of more adventures to come. Jean-Luc Picard had a new crew, each of them a lost cause given meaning. They had a ship, and a galaxy to explore. Was this going to be the new status quo going forward?

Nope.

Without going into spoilers, season 2 of the Paramount+ series sees a time jump — an unspecified amount of time has passed between seasons, and each member of the ensemble is now in a very different place. Some of them are expected. Some of them are very surprising. Some of them will make "Star Trek" fans grin from ear to ear. It's a wise choice, one that resets the show so every single character is in a situation that promises fresh stories, and fresh perspectives, even if the journey there happened off-camera.

When I spoke with "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Akiva Goldsman about this choice, and why they did it, he referenced one of the most famous science fiction movies of all time as inspiration. And no, it's "Star Trek" at all. It's James Cameron's "Aliens."