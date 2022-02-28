The Morning Watch: Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Video Tour, Francis Ford Coppola Breaks Down His Movies & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a tour of the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, courtesy of our own Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures. Plus, listen as the legendary Francis Ford Coppola breaks down some of his most iconic movies from over the years. And finally, watch as Binging with Babish puts together the "If Looks Could Kale" burger from the animated comedy "Bob's Burgers"