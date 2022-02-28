The Morning Watch: Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Video Tour, Francis Ford Coppola Breaks Down His Movies & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a tour of the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, courtesy of our own Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures. Plus, listen as the legendary Francis Ford Coppola breaks down some of his most iconic movies from over the years. And finally, watch as Binging with Babish puts together the "If Looks Could Kale" burger from the animated comedy "Bob's Burgers"
Ordinary Adventures hops on the Galactic Starcruiser
First up, Ordinary Adventures was among the first people to be let on the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser to experience one of the most immersive theme park experiences in the world. Watch as Peter Sciretta and Kitra Remick explore the ship known as the Halcyon to show off the rooms, amenities, dining, and so much more. This looks like an incredible trip, and you can find out more in our review of the experience over here.
Francis Ford Coppola looks back at his films
Next, with the 50th anniversary of "The Godfather" this year, GQ had director Francis Ford Coppola take a look back at the classic film. But they didn't stop there. Coppola also reflects on the entire trilogy, including the alternate cut of "The Godfather: Part III," "Apocalypse Now," "The Conversation," and more. So sit down roughly 30 minutes and listen to a master filmmaker look back at his astounding career.
How to make 'If Looks Could Kale' from Bob's Burgers
Finally, inspired by the seventh episode of the second season of "Bob's Burgers," a new episode of "Binging with Babish" is cooking up the "If Looks Could Kale" burger. You'll have to watch the whole video to get the recipe, but you can also grab "The Bob's Burgers Burger Book" for a bunch more recipes inspired by the cleverly named burgers in the animated series. There's something for everyone at Bob's Burgers.