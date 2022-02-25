Star Wars Bits: Timelines, Tom Veitch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book Of Boba Fett, The High Republic, And More!

In addition to their Attack of the Clones Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Blast Points Podcast celebrates their 300th episode with "The George Lucas Hair History."

"It's the epic moment you've all been waiting for, the 300th episode of Blast Points! We're celebrating the only way we know how, by looking at the incredible history of George Lucas' hair. It is the Hair to the Empire as we look at every era of the Lucas coiffure! From the greaser stage to the dashing 'THX-1138' era, salt and pepper prequel era, loose times and his bold modern "shorts and an untucked shirt" look. Every Lucas hairdo is talked about and we learn a lot about ourselves and life along the way. It's the 300th episode and we can't thank all of you enough!! So, get out your comb, celebrate the love and listen today!" Listen here.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin answer your burning questions about "The Book of Boba Fett."

"Topics include what we'd like to see if season 2 happens, Luke & Grogu, Omega, comparing Rex & Boba, Mando'a language, titles, marketing, and much more." Listen here.

In addition to recaps of "The Book of Boba Fett" episodes, Knights of Wren has a great episode about tragedy in the "Star Wars" universe. Topics include loss of loved ones, loss of purpose, redemption leading to death, and more. Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," through a queer lens. This week's episode talks about what "Star Wars" is and what it can be.

"Every new 'Star Wars' series brings in a new main character and a generation of fans that adore them. Tonight we talk about how each of these new series along with the character that they feature change what 'Star Wars' is and what 'Star Wars' can be for each of the generation that grows with it!" Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate on the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

"The 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series is on its way and we get into the latest news about the series including what might force him to leave Tatooine and John Williams returning to write the main theme for the series! We also give our takes on the composer for Andor, the potential mystery Star Wars series, the new Old Republic cinematic trailer, and more! We also discuss your submitted questions in #AskTheResistance!" Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode is all about film critic and talk show host Bobbie Wygant and her coverage of "The Phantom Menace." Listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. Joining Pete in the latest episode is Nick Maley aka That Yoda Guy.

"Our guest this week is a gentleman named Nick Maley. Nick is a special effects make-up artist known for his work on Yoda in the 'Star Wars film' series. He has worked on a total of 53 films including 'Superman,' 'Highlander,' and 'Krull.' He is sometimes referred to as 'That Yoda Guy' for his work on the creation of Yoda for 'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.' He also happens to own a movie museum in St. Martin in the Caribbean and has written a book called 'Do or Do Not: 77 Steps to Living an Extraordinary Life.'" Listen here.

Join Silver and Cat on Into the Garbage Chute where they dumpster dive into every corner of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom it attracts. Check out their latest episode where they discuss the finale of "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.

On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, listen here.