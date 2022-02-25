Star Wars Bits: Timelines, Tom Veitch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book Of Boba Fett, The High Republic, And More!
Star Wars: Timelines visual guide
The new book "Star Wars: Timelines" by Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, and Clayton Sandell arrives November 29 from DK.
"The all-new guide breaks down the in-universe history of 'Star Wars' for a stunning visual guide that spans from the time before the High Republic to the fall of the First Order, encompassing the Skywalker saga films, live-action series and animation, books and comics, games and more."
The visual guide, which is available for pre-order now, chronologically maps key events, characters, and developments that shape the "Star Wars" galaxy. Check out StarWars.com for more info.
Celebrating Star Wars author Tom Veitch
On February 18, writer Tom Veitch passed away at the age of 80 due to complications from COVID-19, according to a public Facebook post from his brother, artist/writer/publisher Rick Veitch. To "Star Wars" fans, Veitch is best known as the author of several titles for Dark Horse Comics, including "Dark Empire" (1991-1992), "Tales of the Jedi" (1993-1994), "Dark Empire II" (1994-1995), and "Empire's End (1995).
Veitch's work, particularly "Dark Empire," remains incredibly special to me, as it continued the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Han Solo during "The Dark Times" of the late '80s and early '90s, when no "Star Wars" films or television series were being made. Thank you for your contributions to the galaxy far, far away, Mr. Veitch. My thoughts are with your friends and family.
Please consider donating to this GoFundMe organized by Tom's daughter, Angelica, on behalf of his widow, Martha Veitch.
Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics
In "Star Wars" #21, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Marco Castiello with a cover by Ramon Rosanas, Rebel A-Wing pilot Shara Bey infiltrates the Tarkin's Will, an Imperial II-class Star Destroyer.
StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at the upcoming issue, which arrives March 2, as well as other Marvel titles coming March 2022, including "Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm" #2, "Star Wars: Crimson Reign," "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca," "Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy," "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra," "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters," "Star Wars: Darth Vader," and more!
Star Wars podcast round-up
In addition to their Attack of the Clones Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Blast Points Podcast celebrates their 300th episode with "The George Lucas Hair History."
"It's the epic moment you've all been waiting for, the 300th episode of Blast Points! We're celebrating the only way we know how, by looking at the incredible history of George Lucas' hair. It is the Hair to the Empire as we look at every era of the Lucas coiffure! From the greaser stage to the dashing 'THX-1138' era, salt and pepper prequel era, loose times and his bold modern "shorts and an untucked shirt" look. Every Lucas hairdo is talked about and we learn a lot about ourselves and life along the way. It's the 300th episode and we can't thank all of you enough!! So, get out your comb, celebrate the love and listen today!" Listen here.
On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin answer your burning questions about "The Book of Boba Fett."
"Topics include what we'd like to see if season 2 happens, Luke & Grogu, Omega, comparing Rex & Boba, Mando'a language, titles, marketing, and much more." Listen here.
In addition to recaps of "The Book of Boba Fett" episodes, Knights of Wren has a great episode about tragedy in the "Star Wars" universe. Topics include loss of loved ones, loss of purpose, redemption leading to death, and more. Listen here.
Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," through a queer lens. This week's episode talks about what "Star Wars" is and what it can be.
"Every new 'Star Wars' series brings in a new main character and a generation of fans that adore them. Tonight we talk about how each of these new series along with the character that they feature change what 'Star Wars' is and what 'Star Wars' can be for each of the generation that grows with it!" Listen here.
The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate on the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.
"The 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series is on its way and we get into the latest news about the series including what might force him to leave Tatooine and John Williams returning to write the main theme for the series! We also give our takes on the composer for Andor, the potential mystery Star Wars series, the new Old Republic cinematic trailer, and more! We also discuss your submitted questions in #AskTheResistance!" Listen here.
Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode is all about film critic and talk show host Bobbie Wygant and her coverage of "The Phantom Menace." Listen here.
Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. Joining Pete in the latest episode is Nick Maley aka That Yoda Guy.
"Our guest this week is a gentleman named Nick Maley. Nick is a special effects make-up artist known for his work on Yoda in the 'Star Wars film' series. He has worked on a total of 53 films including 'Superman,' 'Highlander,' and 'Krull.' He is sometimes referred to as 'That Yoda Guy' for his work on the creation of Yoda for 'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.' He also happens to own a movie museum in St. Martin in the Caribbean and has written a book called 'Do or Do Not: 77 Steps to Living an Extraordinary Life.'" Listen here.
Join Silver and Cat on Into the Garbage Chute where they dumpster dive into every corner of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom it attracts. Check out their latest episode where they discuss the finale of "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.
On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.
Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, listen here.
YouTube round-up
Above, take a look behind the scenes with the team of "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga."
Star Wars Explained has a great video about "The Nameless" aka the Shrii Ka Rai, also known as "The Eaters of the Force" from the "Star Wars: The High Republic" series.
On Live Action Star Wars, Ralph and James are celebrating the love with an episode dedicated to 1984's "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure."
Podcast of the Whills treats "Star Wars" like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by comedian Ryan Forrester aka "The Buttercream Dream."
Watch the insanity unfold on The Bombadcast as hosts Gerry and Scotty play a "Star Wars" edition of "Would You Rather?" with guests Alden and Regan.
Have you checked out Silver's Star Wars Thrifting channel? A true scavenger girl, Silver visits flea markets and thrift stores in search of Star Wars treasures.
If you're into vintage toy restoration, and I know you are, check out this awesome video from Toy Polloi where he restores a vintage Kenner Dagobah playset!
Check out this vintage clip from "Late Night with David Letterman" featuring Harrison Ford, who talks about working on "American Graffiti," "Star Wars," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Over at Star Wars Kids, there's a great "Star Wars Full Circle" video connecting the legendary bounty hunter BOba Fett to everyone from toy collectors to sound designer Ben Burtt!
Jabba's Collection has a cool video about a 3D-printed Jabba the hutt that is not only flexible but changes colors too!
And finally, Disney Parks has released a new video about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the new immersive experience coming to Walt Disney World Resort.
And speaking of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, our friends Kitra and Peter at Ordinary Adventures attended a special preview event!