No Exit Actor Dennis Haysbert On His First Thriller And Watching Robert De Niro In Heat [Interview]

Did you and Dale Dickey meet before filming began to talk about the shared history between your characters?

Before we started filming, yes. When we finally broke out of quarantine, we met, we had a couple of sessions with Damien, our director, and we got to know each other because this was the first time we had met, and the chemistry was perfect from the gate. Just absolutely adore this lady. We had so much fun playing our chess and playing kind of a figurative tennis.

You've played a lot of different types of people in your career, but this is a very specific guy. Was there any particular research you did for how to embody a guy like Ed?

Well, I could only say that I've played so many similar characters that I could pull from experience. I played a number of military guys over the years, and no two of them are the same. I've met a lot of soldiers, I've had five USO trips to Afghanistan and Iraq, and no two soldiers are the same. Everybody's acting each according to their gifts. Ed is nowhere like Jonas from "The Unit," they're two completely different soldiers. There were two distinctly different traumas that they've gone through. [Ed] had some PTSD, and as the movie progresses, he gets to exorcize some demons. He gets to feel sane and he gets to feel some worth again.

When you think back on your experience of making this movie, is there one moment that jumps to mind first? It doesn't even have to be a moment when the cameras were rolling. It could be a conversation between takes or a joke on the set or anything. What's the first memory that pops into your head?

The first thing that pops into my head is how much fun we had as a cast, and how even through all that intensity, we still managed to take the seriousness off sometimes when the cameras were not rolling and just have some fun. That fun came through the game of poker. David, Danny, and I would play some seven stud, and even Havana got in on it a little bit. Damien was too ensconced in what he was doing, and little Mila, well, it would just be abusive to take money from a child. [laughs] But what a great time we had. We would all hang out and go and have dinners together, and we did a lot of group activity, which is very rare. Because usually in these kind of casts, everybody goes their separate ways to deal with whatever they're dealing with in order to shoot a movie this intense.