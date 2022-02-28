No Exit Actors Danny Ramirez And David Rysdahl On Learning From Their Veteran Co-Stars [Interview]

The dynamic that you guys have here is kind of a familiar one. I thought a little bit about Lennie and George from "Of Mice and Men" a little. But in crime fiction, you often see this sort of brotherly relationship like this, where one character feels a certain level of responsibility for the other. I was wondering if you guys discussed that at all when you first met and started talking about these characters.

Ramirez: I think it was a really fun place to explore because ... "Of Mice and Men," I got to see it on Broadway, and there was so much amazing inspiration from that in the rest of my career that it was so cool to play a dynamic of non-paternal sibs, if you will. So much of that was the trust between David and myself to build on, and then to build our history, and then to know that so much of our performances hinge on each other in some capacity. I know so much of the humanity of Ash did lie in Lars's character and what he stood for. But it helped so much with what I had to bring to the table, and it was just wonderful to prepare with David in that.

Rysdahl: Yeah. We all would go out and have dinner and kind of all put the pieces together, how all of our characters got to that place. Because so much of this movie takes place off screen, the audience is figuring out with all the characters how we all got to be where we are. I think as actors, that was really essential for us to kind of figure out the story and then deepen our [relationships]. We got really personal. As a cast, we got very close. They're all lovely people, but the script, to do it right, you had to go to these really intense places. I think being real with each other early on as people first allowed us to have the trust to go there.

David, your character is one of the trickiest ones in the movie because there's a risk of balancing innocence and a kind of simpleness, and so I'm curious how you approached that and what kind of conversations you had with Damien there about finding the right balance.

Rysdahl: Yeah, I was really worried about that, actually. Damien and I had a brunch where we talked it out for like five hours. For me, the key was trauma. He's a normal person with a lot of trauma that's gone through his life. So for me to go and play this person, it really was creating a very intense backstory about where I came from, who my relationships were, how I got to be where I was. I'm being so vague, but for me, that's how I played it in my body. All the body stuff shows this other life of how I got to where I was and the speech, all that came after that conversation with Damien. I'm like, "Is this character, is he not that intelligent? Is he simple in a way?" That can be stereotypical and just boring and honestly offensive at places, and I wanted to stay away from that while also exploring what this character's been through. For me, that was the balance, to find that place. It was more about trauma than it was about being simple.