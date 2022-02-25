You Can Make It Rain Vengeance With The Batman Soundtrack -- Listen Now

The overall tone and feel of the entire soundtrack is tense, gritty, and intensely atmospheric. Some tracks, notably Giacchino's "It's Raining Vengeance" and "Funeral and Far Between" are downright chill-inducing, expertly gliding through a range of emotions, from gripping to melancholic. Director Matt Reeves took to his Twitter to announce the release of "The Batman" soundtrack by asking us to "turn up the volume" in order to deeply experience the sonic atmosphere that dominates Gotham city.

Tracks like "Escaped Crusader," "Riddles, Riddles Everywhere," and "A Bat in the Rafters (Pts. 1 & 2)" especially stand out due to their dramatic, operatic nature, perfectly complimenting the noir-tinted streets of Gotham, as glimpsed by the trailers. Whether you decide to listen to the soundtrack while donning the Bat-suit and vowing vengeance or simply wish to lose yourself inside the vivid, layered world of "The Batman," the choice is yours. Either way, this rules. Check out the full tracklist below:

"The Batman" stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Ferrell. The film is expected to focus on Bruce/Batman's second year of fighting crime in Gotham, wherein he is faced with the dangerous games played by The Riddler, who vows to introduce anarchy in the name of justice.

Here is the film's full synopsis:

"When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City."

"The Batman" is scheduled for release in theaters on March 4, 2022.